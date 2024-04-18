Road rage victim's family files wrongful death lawsuit

In the video player: Previous coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of a man killed in a road rage incident on Tucson's Eastside last month has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies say Jason Jameson admitted he shot Dr. Jeffrey Honer on March 15 near Houghton and Snyder—after Jameson alleges Honer punched him in the face and turned to leave.

Honer died a short time later.

The wrongful death lawsuit obtained by KGUN 9 details that Honer was traveling with nurses, and that all three were in separate vehicles.

One vehicle missed its turn and tried to correct the caravan in front of Jameson's vehicle. That's when reports say Jameson sped past all three drivers and then slammed on his brakes, driving less than five miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

All vehicles stopped and Honer got out of his vehicle and approached Jameson's.

The two are reported to have argued, and the lawsuit claims Jameson is the one who hit Honer in the face. The lawsuit also states that Honer had turned to leave when Jameson shot him in the back.

The bullet exited his neck, killing him.

The wrongful death lawsuit names Jameson and his wife, their company JACSID holdings and other holdings.

Jameson is currenlty out on bond and facing a second-degree murder charge.