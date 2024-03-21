Brothers of road rage victim speak of love and loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies say it was a case of road rage that killed a visiting doctor and left a man jailed on a million dollar bond. KGUN9 talked with the victim’s brothers about the loved one they lost, and the memories they’ll keep forever.

When Ken Honer got an unexpected call from his sister in law, he just knew it could not be good..

“I picked up the phone, and I merely said, 'Alyssa is everything okay'? And she said, 'No, they murdered Jeffrey'. And it was just three words. And it was just like a ton of bricks hitting.”

Ken Honer says his brother Jeffrey was a hard working doctor, a loving father, a leader in his church, an extraordinary brother.

“And I was still trying to hold out hope because it just did not seem possible. Jeff was so full of life it was like no way you can take that from him.”

Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jason Scott Jameson shot Jeffrey Honer in a road rage incident. Deputies say Jameson told them Honer punched him in the face then turned away. Jameson’s calling it self defense.

Brothers Ken and Jeremy Honer say that doesn’t make sense—- that Jeffrey Honer’s work as an anesthesiologist made him calm and patient under pressure—and in life.

Jeremy says, “He was very high energy and he was adventurous and active and living life very well in terms of getting out of life the most that he could.”

This is actually the Honer family’s second experience with sudden death and grief. The brothers say a home invader killed their father at his home in Costa Rica four years ago.

Now they are facing death again but with a reminder of how the life of their brother brought so much to the lives of the people who knew him.

Ken Honer says, “Jeff lit up every room he walked into, I mean, he was just this force of positivity. And it's so much so that we've had to increase the size of the venue for his memorial service because 400 people indicated they wanted to come.”