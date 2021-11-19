Road rage shooting victim remembered for energy on and offstage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A road rage shooting in Midtown Tucson last month killed 21-year-old Savannah Narcaroti, but her family and friends say that does not define her story.

“In a little size, she really did pack a lot of power, a lot of energy,” said her father, Fred Narcaroti.

Savannah also carried compassion for others and a passion for the performing arts. Throughout high school, she was a star at Kids Unlimited, a non-profit performing arts school with its studio in Casas Adobes.

“She was sunshine walking into the room,” recalled her teacher, choreographer and mentor, Kelli Workman. “She was just always all-in, fully committed.”

“Just a naturally, insanely gifted girl,” said Carol Sottosanti, Kids Unlimited’s executive director. “Beautiful, beautiful singing voice, great presence on stage. Great dancer.”

Sottosanti says several of Savannah’s peers in the program volunteered to sing at her memorial service after learning about the tragedy.

“I have never been prouder as a director as I was that morning,” she said.

Kids Unlimited performances happen year round, but especially come to life during the holiday season and on Christmas Day.

Fred remembers the family embracing the early Christmas morning wake-ups ahead of Savannah’s special performances.

“She understood what it was to kind of give back,” he said. “They did performances for different care facilities, for the V.A., for the Salvation Army… Because these are people that don’t get a chance to go out and see a show so they brought the show to them.”

Fred now wants to highlight the school and support its future, because it gives others that emotional lift and gave Savannah a place where she could thrive.

“We’re all handling [her death] different ways,” he said. “My way that I’m dealing with it is that I wanna give back. I wanna try to make something good out of something tragic… Seeing the friendships and the bonds she made with other people, that’s probably the most inspiring thing.”

“As much as us teachers teach, your students teach you as well,” Workman said. “Savannah definitely, I will always remember her as someone to remember to enjoy life to its fullest. And to remember people. She always remembered people… That kind of basic human kindness is really what’s most important.”

“With the help and support of her parents… we plan to have a scholarship program and other ways of remembering and honoring her and looking for those other special Savannahs that might need help to be able to do a program like ours,” Sottosanti said.

As Fred pushes for Savannah’s memory to leave a positive impact, he also says Tucson’s record-breaking spike in homicides this year will lead to further change. He specifically wants stricter bond requirements for people arrested for violent crimes.

“When there’s these violent crimes that happen and how people are held responsible for it, I think we really need to take a look at that,” he said.

Tucson Police arrested the man suspected of shooting Savannah, 30-year-old Justin Clark Nichols. He is currently in custody and awaiting his next court date, scheduled for Dec. 6.

