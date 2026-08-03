Road rage shooter sentenced after Tucson attack that wounded two teens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson man convicted in a 2026 road rage shooting that left two teenage girls injured has been sentenced to prison.

David Cedeno was sentenced to 7½ years in prison on counts 2 and 4, with those prison terms to run concurrently. He also received three years of probation on count 11, to run consecutively after his prison sentence. In addition, the court ordered Cedeno to pay fines, fees and restitution, including the victims' medical bills.

The sentence stems from a March 2026 shooting near Golf Links Road and Kolb Road on Tucson's east side that investigators described as a road rage incident.

According to Tucson Police and court documents previously reported by KGUN 9, the shooting happened after the victims' vehicle attempted to merge into a lane occupied by Cedeno's SUV. Investigators said Cedeno repeatedly accelerated to prevent the lane change before both vehicles turned onto Golf Links Road.

Police said Cedeno then pulled alongside the victims' vehicle and fired a handgun into it. The bullet struck one teenage girl in the leg before continuing into the leg of a second teenage girl. Both victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victims were able to provide officers with key identifying details about the suspect's vehicle, including a personalized license plate reading "HATHER" and a distinctive Hello Kitty sticker on the rear window. Those details led detectives to a nearby residence, where Cedeno was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Court documents previously obtained by KGUN 9 said Cedeno told investigators he believed someone in the other vehicle had a gun and claimed he heard a shot before firing. However, police said the victims denied anyone in their vehicle had a weapon, and a woman who had been riding with Cedeno told investigators she did not see or hear anything indicating the victims were armed. Officers also recovered a 9mm Taurus handgun during the investigation.

Following his arrest, Cedeno faced multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and weapons-related offenses in connection with the shooting.