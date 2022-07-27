Road closures in Pima County due to flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A section of Manville Road is closed in Pima County due to flooding, east of Reservation Road and west of Avra Road, according to Pima County Department of Transportation.

There is a currently a flood watch in effect for much of Arizona, including Pima County.

Stay tuned to KGUN 9 for road and weather updates.

RELATED: Deep monsoon moisture will bring daily storm chances

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

