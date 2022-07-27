Road closures in Pima County due to flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A section of Manville Road is closed in Pima County due to flooding, east of Reservation Road and west of Avra Road, according to Pima County Department of Transportation.
There is a currently a flood watch in effect for much of Arizona, including Pima County.
