Road closures in Pima County due to flooding

Posted at 5:07 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 20:07:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A section of Manville Road is closed in Pima County due to flooding, east of Reservation Road and west of Avra Road, according to Pima County Department of Transportation.

There is a currently a flood watch in effect for much of Arizona, including Pima County.

