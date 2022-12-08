Road closures for Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Set-up for the 2022 Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair begins Thursday, Dec. 8, which means Tucsonans in and around historic Fourth Avenue will encounter some road closures over the weekend.
The city of Tucson says following roads will be closed through the weekend until the street fair wraps up Sunday evening:
- Fourth Avenue south of University Boulevard to 8th Street
- 6th street will remain open to through traffic
- 4th, 5th and 7th Streets between 3rd and 5th Avenues
- 8th Street between Hoff and Herbert Avenues
City officials say all roadways are schedule to re-open by 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
If you're planning to attend the street fair, parking may be tight. To accommodate the 300,000 people fair organizers say they expect to see on Fourth Avenue over the weekend, a shuttle will run from the Pennington Street Garage downtown to and from the street fair.
The Sun Link street car route will be adjusted slightly to accommodate the Fourth Avenue closure. Sun Tran buses will pick up the usual route from the University to the Mercado west of I-10 and will bypass Fourth Avenue via 6th Avenue (southbound) and 3rd Avenue (northbound).
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.