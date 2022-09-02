Rio Rico High School ends school day after man with assault rifle spotted in area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rio Rico High School ended its school day early Friday after a man was seen with an assault rifle near the school.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, a gunman was seen driving a silver or grey Chevrolet with a large American flag in the area.

There was no threat to the school. The school went into lockdown and then students were released.

Other schools in the area are remaining open, but parents have been given the option to pick up their kids.

Deputies are looking for the man.

----

