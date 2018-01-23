Rio Nuevo board to discuss new high-rise in downtown Tucson

Pat Parris
8:44 AM, Jan 23, 2018
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The skyline of Tucson could soon be changing. 

At a scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Rio Nuevo board will consider a developers plan to build a 300 foot high-rise in downtown. 

The tower would be built on county-owned property on East Broadway between Scott and Sixth Avenue. 

Last September the board issued a request for proposal for development ideas concerning a county-owned parking lot. 

The Arizona Daily Star reports the board is expected to open formal discussions with an out-of-town developer to build the retail/office space and 500-space parking garage. 

The proposed 300 foot building would be Tucson's second tallest in downtown. 

One South Church is 23 stories and 330 feet high. 

