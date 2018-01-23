Rio Nuevo board to discuss new high-rise in downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The skyline of Tucson could soon be changing.

At a scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Rio Nuevo board will consider a developers plan to build a 300 foot high-rise in downtown.

The tower would be built on county-owned property on East Broadway between Scott and Sixth Avenue.

Last September the board issued a request for proposal for development ideas concerning a county-owned parking lot.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the board is expected to open formal discussions with an out-of-town developer to build the retail/office space and 500-space parking garage.

The proposed 300 foot building would be Tucson's second tallest in downtown.

One South Church is 23 stories and 330 feet high.