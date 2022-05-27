Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Rio Nuevo Board approves $15 million budget for 2023

Series of projects for locals to look forward to
money.jpg
Getty
money.jpg
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 15:54:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Rio Nuevo Board has approved a $15 million budget for next year.

Board members say the budget for the fiscal year staring Friday, July 1, and ending June 30, 2023, was approved unanimously.

This will give Tucson approximately $1.25 million to work with each month.

Rio Nuevo told KGUN 9 the board hopes to use about $3 million to invest in downtown projects.

Board members also announced the following:

Chairman Fletcher McCusker said during a meeting, "If you want to open a restaurant in downtown Tucson, come see us, we will help you."

RELATED: Coming soon - TABU Restaurant and Bar at 128 E. Congress St.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair begins June 6 ⏰