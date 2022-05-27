Rio Nuevo Board approves $15 million budget for 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Rio Nuevo Board has approved a $15 million budget for next year.

Board members say the budget for the fiscal year staring Friday, July 1, and ending June 30, 2023, was approved unanimously.

This will give Tucson approximately $1.25 million to work with each month.

Rio Nuevo told KGUN 9 the board hopes to use about $3 million to invest in downtown projects.

Board members also announced the following:



Numerous food and beverage assistance projects

Spending $300,000 to remodel and manage the former 1055 restaurant

Approved incentives to convert The Candence student housing to market rate apartments

May help owners of the Boxyard on 4th Avenue launch a similar operation at 6th Avenue and Broadway

Chairman Fletcher McCusker said during a meeting, "If you want to open a restaurant in downtown Tucson, come see us, we will help you."

