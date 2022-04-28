Coming soon: TABU Restaurant and Bar at 128 E Congress St.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new, downtown restaurant and bar is opening up at 128 E Congress St.
Developers Zeus Sainz, Jesus Mario Ramirez and Paul Mendoza are calling it TABU. They describe it as a mystical and exciting environment, inspired by Mexican clubs.
According to them, the venue will host live music featuring non-traditional jazz performances in addition to "house" music locals may expect.
"Unexpected live performances with fire, music and dance will surprise our visitors in order to create a sense of excitement and passion in the environment," they shared with the Rio Nuevo Board.
These three developers have also come up with a unique menu blending flavors of Arizonan and Mexican cultures.
While meeting with the Rio Nuevo Board, the developers revealed a $1 million budget for renovating the existing location.
Rio Nuevo Board members approved $300,000 for accelerating the opening.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.