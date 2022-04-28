Coming soon: TABU Restaurant and Bar at 128 E Congress St.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new, downtown restaurant and bar is opening up at 128 E Congress St.

Developers Zeus Sainz, Jesus Mario Ramirez and Paul Mendoza are calling it TABU. They describe it as a mystical and exciting environment, inspired by Mexican clubs.

According to them, the venue will host live music featuring non-traditional jazz performances in addition to "house" music locals may expect.

"Unexpected live performances with fire, music and dance will surprise our visitors in order to create a sense of excitement and passion in the environment," they shared with the Rio Nuevo Board.

These three developers have also come up with a unique menu blending flavors of Arizonan and Mexican cultures.

While meeting with the Rio Nuevo Board, the developers revealed a $1 million budget for renovating the existing location.

Rio Nuevo Board members approved $300,000 for accelerating the opening.