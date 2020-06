TUCSON, Ariz. — Rincon Market has closed.

According to a sign posted on the door, the midtown grocery store was shut down due to the tenant's failure to pay rent.

Rincon Market: From neighborhood shop to Tucson staple

Time Market owner Peter Wilke and his wife bought the store, at 2513 E. Sixth Street, in 2018.

The location originally opened in 1926.