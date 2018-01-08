Rich Rodriguez to address national convention

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Former University of Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez is scheduled to make his first public appearance since his sudden firing January 2.

Rodriguez will speak Monday afternoon at the National Football Coaches Association convention in Charlotte, NC.

He has served as the NFCA President for the past year.

Rodriguez was fired last Tuesday by the university among sexual harassment allegations.

The NFCA schedule shows Rodriguez welcoming the coaches as the convention gets underway at the Charlotte Convention Center.