Rich Rodriguez could be added to Title IX lawsuit

Rich Rodriguez could be added to Federal Title IX Lawsuit
BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the Arizona Wildcats looks on while his team warms up prior to the start of an NCAA football game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Tucson, Ariz. - Former Arizona Football Coach Rich Rodriguez could soon be added to a federal lawsuit involving the University of Arizona and alleged Title IX violations.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that the woman suing the university for violating her Title IX rights filed a motion last week to add Rodrigez as a defendant.
The amended complaint says that Rodriguez "instituted and enforced a set of shadow policies" for the program, and that effectively eliminated the enforcement of laws protecting students.
According to the Daily Star the amended lawsuit says that Rodriguez "intentionally created a climate in which 'Title IX did not exist' for the football program."
The court has not filed a response to the new motion, meaning Rodriguez has not yet been added to the lawsuit.
