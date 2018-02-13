Rich Rodriguez could be added to Title IX lawsuit

Tucson, Ariz. - Former Arizona Football Coach Rich Rodriguez could soon be added to a federal lawsuit involving the University of Arizona and alleged Title IX violations.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the woman suing the university for violating her Title IX rights filed a motion last week to add Rodrigez as a defendant.

The amended complaint says that Rodriguez "instituted and enforced a set of shadow policies" for the program, and that effectively eliminated the enforcement of laws protecting students.

According to the Daily Star the amended lawsuit says that Rodriguez "intentionally created a climate in which 'Title IX did not exist' for the football program."

The court has not filed a response to the new motion, meaning Rodriguez has not yet been added to the lawsuit.

Here is more on Rich Rodriguez and the original lawsuit.