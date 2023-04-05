Reward offered for javelina illegally shot 17 times with pellet gun in February

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking for information on a javelina that was shot multiple times with a pellet gun in February.

The injured javelina was found Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Saddlebrooke, north of Oro Valley and had been shot 17 times, according to AZGFD. It was transported to Tucson Wildlife Center for treatment, but died as a result of its injuries.

AZGFD is offering a reward up to $500 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting the javelina.

Tips can be shared anonymously, if necessary, at the OGT hotline, (800) 352-0700. Callers should reference case Operation Game Thief #23-000405.

Javelina are classified as a big game species in Arizona, and hunting them is only permitted valid hunting license or combination license and tag. Hunters must comply with all AZGFD regulations pertaining to hunting season and open areas, which do not include municipal and county parks and preserves.

Operation Game Thief is an anti-poaching program that encourages the public to report any suspicious activity or wildlife violations to the 24-hour hotline above.

