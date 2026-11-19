TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There is an illness going around. It is likely to make you feel terrible. It is flu-like to the point where it is tracked along with the flu and what the Pima County Health Department tells us is that it now accounts for about three percent of hospital emergency department visits.

It seems like something's always going around. But if you get what’s going around now you will have coughing, congestion, body aches and fatigue.

At the Pima County Health Department, Doctor Andrew Saal, says it might not test out as flu, but effectively that’s what it is.

“In fact, what we track in the emergency rooms is called ILI, influenza-like illness. It looks like a duck, it quacks like a duck. It doesn't matter what the test shows, it's probably influenza.”

He says if you haven’t had a flu shot, you should get one. The flu changes so quickly vaccines might not keep you from getting the flu, but they can keep you from getting a really bad case.

“The flu vaccine is very good at helping keep us out of the hospital and preventing serious illness, and it's somewhat good at preventing the spread of influenza. So while it's not perfect, it's way better than nothing, but more importantly, you can help keep yourself out of the hospital. And if you don't have 10 days to take off work and lay around and be miserable.”

Of course, this hits just in time for holiday travel when we pack into airports and planes and swap germs across the country.

Doctor Saal says, “Please cover your coughs, wash your hands, and consider wearing a mask. When we cough, we project a lot of stuff everywhere. You don't want to give that to your family or an elder when you go visit them.“

