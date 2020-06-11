Menu

Residents in area of Bighorn Fire asked to evacuate

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking some residents of Catalina Foothills to be ready to evacuate due to the Bighorn Fire.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-11 14:12:44-04

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Residents who live in the area of the Bighorn Fire are being advised to evacuate.

According to an alert from the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and OVPD, areas affected include southeast Oro Valley, east of Oracle Road, north of Magee to Catalina State Park.

"Residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family and friends," the emergency alert said.

Pima County sent out an evacuation alert to those affected by the Bighorn Fire.

As of this morning, the fire has burned more than 4,700 acres.

To sign up for more emergency alerts related to the fire, click here.

