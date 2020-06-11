Residents in area of Bighorn Fire asked to evacuate

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Residents who live in the area of the Bighorn Fire are being advised to evacuate.

According to an alert from the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and OVPD, areas affected include southeast Oro Valley, east of Oracle Road, north of Magee to Catalina State Park.

"Residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family and friends," the emergency alert said.

Pima County sent out an evacuation alert to those affected by the Bighorn Fire.

As of this morning, the fire has burned more than 4,700 acres.

To sign up for more emergency alerts related to the fire, click here.