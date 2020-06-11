Bighorn fire grows to 4,769 acres, 10 percent contained

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains has increased to 4,769 acres.

According to the Coronado National Forest, the fire remains at 10 percent containment.

As of Thursday morning, 391 crew members are assigned, with 6 hotshot crews.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking some residents of Catalina Foothills to be ready to evacuate due to the Bighorn Fire.

On Wednesday, PCSD said residents who live north of Ina Road between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue are now in the "SET" stage of evacuations.

Residents can sign up for the Pima County Emergency Alerts System for the latest info.