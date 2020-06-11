Menu

Bighorn fire grows to 4,769 acres, 10 percent contained

Kelvin Garcia
Bighorn Fire
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jun 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-11 12:55:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains has increased to 4,769 acres.

According to the Coronado National Forest, the fire remains at 10 percent containment.

As of Thursday morning, 391 crew members are assigned, with 6 hotshot crews.

RELATED: Part of Catalina Foothills on alert for fire evacuations, PCSD says

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking some residents of Catalina Foothills to be ready to evacuate due to the Bighorn Fire.

On Wednesday, PCSD said residents who live north of Ina Road between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue are now in the "SET" stage of evacuations.

Residents can sign up for the Pima County Emergency Alerts System for the latest info.

