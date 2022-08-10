Resident, three dogs rescued from home with detached garage fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews responded to a detached garage fire near Chula Vista Drive Tuesday.
Crews responded to a fire in a detached garage last night off of Chula Vista. Firefighters were able to get one resident and three dogs out. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries and no one was displaced. #NWFDAZ @GRFDAZ #SaveLives #ProtectProperty pic.twitter.com/OuKTwnXiRo— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 10, 2022
Crews rescued a resident and three dogs from the home.
No one was injured.
