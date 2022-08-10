Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Resident, three dogs rescued from home with detached garage fire

Northwest Fire crews responded to a blaze in a detached garage.
Northwest Fire
Northwest Fire crews responded to a blaze in a detached garage.<br/>
Northwest Fire crews responded to a blaze in a detached garage.
Northwest Fire crews responded to a blaze in a detached garage.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 09:51:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews responded to a detached garage fire near Chula Vista Drive Tuesday.

Crews rescued a resident and three dogs from the home.

No one was injured.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hiring Heidi

👷‍♀️👩‍🍳 Email hiringheidi@kgun9.com!