Rescue Me Tucson: Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Emily is a 9-year-old blue cream torbi cat. She came into the shelter because her owners couldn't take care of her anymore, so she is used to life with a family! She is very sweet and curious, and still plenty playful for her age.

- Quasi and Hugo are 4-month-old kittens, who love attention! They are more than happy to be adored and petted, and they're ready to explore life with lots of curiosity and silliness. They are not a bonded pair, so they can be adopted together or separately.

- Ahsoko is a 2-year-old tan and white terrier mix. This sweet girl is ready to be your best friend. She's very friendly and warms up very quickly. She does great around other dogs, and can't wait to be loved.

- Parmesan is a 4-year-old white and tan terrier mix. He's a very compliant, very sweet little guy, who can be a little shy at first, but he'll fall in love quickly. An ear scratch and a belly rub are the way into his heart! He loves walking on a leash and curling up in your lap.

