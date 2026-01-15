Rescue Me Tucson: Adoptable pets on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Louise is a long haired adult gray cat. She and Thelma came from the same home, but they are not a bonded pair. They were rescued from a hoarding situation, so they're both very excited for the chance to live in their own home! She's curious, and a little weary of dogs, but she's a stunner and will warm up to the perfect family.

- Thelma is a white and gray tabby cat. She and Louise came from the same home, but they are not a bonded pair. They were rescued from a hoarding situation, so they're both very excited for the chance to live in their own home! She's outgoing and interested in what's going on around her. She's friendly and can't wait to be loved.

- Phlox is a young adult white and tan chihuahua mix. He's got the greatest stumpy legs and underbite combo, making him truly adorable! He was found out in the desert and came into the rescue last week, so he's still a little shy, but he's really coming into his own. He gets a little nervous, but with the right love and attention, he'll settle in just fine.

- Rusty is a young adult tan pug mix. He's a sweet, playful boy who loves just about everyone he meets. He's a big fan of people and dogs, but it's super happy with cats. He would love a family that can take him on walks and hikes, and give him a lot of love.

