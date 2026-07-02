Rescue Me Marana; Dogs and cats go on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Sweetie is a 7-year-old dilute torbi long haired cat. Her look is fierce, but she's a total lover! She's very affectionate, can't get enough attention, and would love nothing more than to be spoiled and loved all day. She's calm, happy, and incredibly loving.

- Tippy is a 10-year-old dilute torbi short haired cat. Don't let her age fool you, she still loves to play with toys, and has fun bursts of energy! She also appreciates a good lap, and loves to curl up for a mellow afternoon. She's been at the shelter for a while, but we can't figure out why! She has no problem being around dogs, she's very well behaved, and she'll be a wonderful addition to any home!

- Dapper is a 4-month-old black terrier mix. When his ears stand up, his face looks like a Belgian Malenois! He's a playful, energetic, happy puppy, and he really loves making friends, especially with other dogs! He was recently in a foster home, where he learned to love cats. He's fun and silly, and is really the total puppy package!

- Meatball is a 6-year-old tan and black pug / beagle mix. He's a super chill, laid back, friendly guy! If you're looking for an affectionate, gentle and shy dog who is way past the puppy stage, he's your guy. He loves going on walks, and isn't bothered by much! He does great around other dogs.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.