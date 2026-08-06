Rescue Me Marana; Adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Milo is a 1-year-old black cat. He's a sweet, calm, super chill guy. He'll wander around your house, hang out on your lap, and just do his thing! He recently fathered a litter of kittens, who are also up for adoption, but he would like to retire from being a dad to live out the good life.

- Molly is a 1-year-old orange and white tabby cat. She's a shy girl, who would really like to get out of a busy space, and into her forever home. She spends her days hiding in her litterbox, where she feels safe, but she'll definitely come out of her shell in the right environment. She's very observant, loves bird watching, and she does love attention as soon as she's familiar with the person giving it to her.

- Spinner is a 4-year-old black and tan miniature pinscher mix. He's an energetic boy, who loves to go on walks and make friends. He does great with other dogs at his playgroup, and he loves people!

- Helen is a 4-year-old light brown retriever mix. This sweet girl recently had puppies, but they have been adopted, and now it's her turn for some love! She's energetic, playful and affectionate, and she loves playing in water. She is also mostly deaf, but while she may not hear you telling her you love her, she'll definitely feel it in your heart!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.