Rescue efforts underway for hikers near Mt. Lemmon's Butterfly Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Search and Rescue (SAR) crews worked overnight and efforts remain ongoing to rescue hikers near Butterfly Trail on Mt. Lemmon.

The efforts by Pima County Sheriff's Department and SAR began around 8:30 p.m. Monday and have continued into Tuesday morning. Sources say two hikers are involved.

Because of difficult terrain and icy conditions, specialized technical rescue teams have been called in to assist.

Information about the status of the hikers is not currently available.

KGUN 9 will continue to update this article as the rescue efforts develop.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

