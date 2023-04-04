Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Rescue efforts underway for hikers near Mt. Lemmon's Butterfly Trail

Mt. Lemmon Catalina Highway
wikimedia
View of the Catalina Highway on the way to Summerhaven from Tucson, Arizona.
Mt. Lemmon Catalina Highway
Posted at 9:39 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 12:39:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Search and Rescue (SAR) crews worked overnight and efforts remain ongoing to rescue hikers near Butterfly Trail on Mt. Lemmon.

The efforts by Pima County Sheriff's Department and SAR began around 8:30 p.m. Monday and have continued into Tuesday morning. Sources say two hikers are involved.

Because of difficult terrain and icy conditions, specialized technical rescue teams have been called in to assist.

Information about the status of the hikers is not currently available.

KGUN 9 will continue to update this article as the rescue efforts develop.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE