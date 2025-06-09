WATCH LIVE: Congressional District 7 primary candidate debate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Republican and Democrat primary candidates vying for the open seat in Southern Arizona's Congressional District 7 will face off on the debate stage this week. The three republican candidates will take the stage Monday at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, also at 6 p.m., the five democrats will debate.

KGUN 9 will carry both debates streaming here on our website:

Following the live debates, you will be able to view recordings in this article. The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, July 15. The winning candidates from each primary will face each other in the September 23 general election.

Republican Candidates



Daniel Butierez

Jorge Rivas

Jimmy Rodriguez

Democrat Candidates



Deja Foxx

Adelita Grijalva

Patrick Harris

Daniel Hernandez

Jose Malvido

The winner of the Congressional District 7 election will fill the seat left vacant after the passing of long-time Democratic Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva in March.