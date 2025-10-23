Representative-elect Adelita Grjalva speaks on Attorney General Mayes’ lawsuit to swear her in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Adelita Grijalva, who won her election on September 23, said Johnson's actions to not swear her in are setting a dangerous precedent for future politicians.

"It's very anti-Democratic of speaker Johnson to obstruct my swearing in," Grijalva said.

Johnson had five days after her election, Grijalva said, to swear her in before the government shutdown began. Johnson argued that Grijalva cannot be sworn in because of the ongoing government shutdown.

Not only is the goal of Mayes' lawsuit to get her sworn in, Grijalva said, but it also has the goal of preventing her situation from happening again.

"It really highlights an abuse of a system that needs more clarity to ensure that other people are not in this situation ever again," Grijalva said.

The delay, Grijalva said, does not allow her to open district offices in Southern Arizona, have a budget, or train for her new role.

The shutdown particularly affects federal workers in her district, Grijalva said.

"58 thousand people are not going to get a check. That is very scary especially when every family that I know is living paycheck to paycheck," Grijalva said.

Some constituents said they feel the impact of not having representation.

"We don't get any representation because they're holding back on everything for us. Because she's a Democrat, they don't want to swear her in," said Louisa Miranda, a Congressional District 7 constituent.

Grijalva argued that Johnson has sworn in other congresspeople under special circumstances, while Johnson argued former Speaker Nancy Pelosi took weeks to swear in Republican congresspeople.

Kathleen Winn, chair of the Pima County Republicans, said Republicans have voted to reopen the government and that Grijalva can still work on issues affecting her constituents.

"We want Adelina Grijalva to succeed for all the people in CD7," Winn commented.

Winn suggested Grijalva should focus on finding out what matters most to her constituents during the shutdown.

"She has federal employees. I think she should find out what is most important to her constituents. There is nothing to preclude her from doing that," Winn said.

For the government to reopen so Grijalva can be sworn in, Winn said the congresswoman-elect should work with Arizona's senators who will vote on funding measures that would end the shutdown.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats blocked a funding bill for the twelfth time to reopen the government.

"We hope that the Democrats and the Republicans next Monday do their job," Winn said.

