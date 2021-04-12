What does the CBP Commissioner do? A breakdown of the roles and responsibilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus was nominated by President Biden Monday to lead Customs and Border Protection.

If confirmed by the senate, Magnus will be the new CBP Commissioner, but what exactly does that position do?

The roles and responsibilities include overseeing 60,000 employees and managing a budget of over $15 billion.

The commissioner also directs counterterrorism, border security, and trade enforcement efforts.

Customs and Border Protection is the largest law enforcement agency and the largest revenue-collecting source in the federal government.

Magnus released a statement Monday afternoon following the announcement of his nomination.

“I am, of course, very honored to be nominated by the President to lead Customs and Border Protection. I look forward to speaking with senators and hearing their thoughts and concerns," Magnus said. "As I’ve told our department members, serving as Tucson’s Chief of Police has been, and continues to be, one of the best experiences of my career in policing. Tucson is a special community and TPD is a professional, community-engaged police department. The confirmation process is never a certainty. As the Senate moves forward with its deliberations, I remain committed to serving as your Chief of Police to the best of my ability.”