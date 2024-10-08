Report: Zahriya Moreno died of trauma to head; had alcohol, marijuana in system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Medical Examiner has classified the manner of death of 22-year-old Zahriya Moreno as "undetermined."

The community rallied around Moreno's family after her death on Tucson's west side.

In August, Pima County Sheriff's deputies said her then-boyfriend told them they had a fight and that she hung onto the back of his car.

He told them as he left she fell and hit her head.

He took her to a fire station in Drexel Heights. Moreno was transported to the hospital where she was taken off life support two days later.

The autopsy said Moreno died of blunt force trauma to her head.

The toxicology report also found that she had a Blood Alcohol

Concentration of .106, and also tested positive for marijuana.

No charges were filed in the case.