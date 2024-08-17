Community gathers at Aveda Institute to remember Zariyah Moreno

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of Tucsonans showed up to the Aveda Institute downtown Aug. 16 to honor the life of Zariyah "Yaya" Moreno who passed away on Monday.

“She shined so bright despite everything she’s been through, and I don’t think people will understand how special she was," said Latifah Rodriguez, who went through esthetician school with Moreno. She was one of 12 women in the six-month long program.

They were joined by Moreno's friends, family and even complete strangers for a candlelight vigil in Armory Park across the street.

A few companies pitched in with food donations to feed those hundreds of people Alejandro’s Tortilla and AAG collision donated tortillas and funds for groceries which were then cooked by Birrieria Las Chicas, all for free.

Moreno's friends say they’ve gained and lost a sister, and they’ll keep her memory alive forever.

“We want to show Yaya that we love her, but we also want to show her family that we love them too," Rodriguez said. "We will forever be here for them just like we will forever be here for Yaya.”

Another woman from the class, Priciphanie Baez, called Moreno her "esthie bestie."

“Everything that I continue to do in this life will be in memory of her," she said. "And in this industry, everything that I do will be for her.”

