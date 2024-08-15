Remembering Zahriya Moreno: Her family speaks out after she fell from a vehicle in domestic incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Zahryia Moreno, a 22-year-old woman, fell from the trunk of her boyfriend's moving car during a fight the two had on Monday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

"We are devastated. Beyond devastated," Robert Moreno, Zahryia's father said.

By Wednesday afternoon, Moreno was taken off life support. Her family gathered at Banner - University Medical Center for her honor walk, as Moreno's organs are now being donated. Robert said the support and help from first responders and those gathered at the hospital was incredible.

"The outpouring of support is something I wouldn't have fathomed in a million years," he said.

As family and friends grieved, Moreno shares her legacy and favorite memories.

"She was in JROTC for a number of years and wanted to do that for a full career," he said.

Tina Giuliano | KGUN 9 Right outside of Banner - University Medical Center, a large crowd lined up honoring Zahriya Moreno, a woman who died following a domestic incident on Monday. Her organs are now being donated.

According to an interim complaint obtained by KGUN 9, Moreno's boyfriend of one-and-a-half years, Angelito Olivias, 25, knew she was on top of the trunk of the car but continued to drive anyway.

Olivias brought Moreno to Drexel Heights Fire Department after noticing she'd fallen and was unresponsive. She was then transported to the hospital.