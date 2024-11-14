Report: Surveillance system never showed K-9 leaving PCSD handler's property

An internal, investigative report obtained by KGUN 9 shows the inconsistencies that led the Pima County Sheriff's Department to open an investigation into a K-9 handler and her sergeant after the K-9 went missing.

Daemen's handler Kimberly Austin reported him missing from her home on the southeast side in June.

Someone found him a day later about 10 miles away.

The report stated that Austin said in interviews that in the hours before Daemen went missing, she had taken a mental health day.

Austin had been having relationship problems with her live-in boyfriend. She took the day off, but still pretended to go to work, the report said, taking Daemen with her.

When she returned at around midnight, she pulled into the garage. Investigators could not determine if Daemen was in the car when they reviewed footage of Austin pulling in, the report said.

It also "did not seem" that anyone witnessed Austin putting Daemen in the kennel in the backyard, the report said.

And Austin's own surveillance system never showed Daemen leaving the property.

Investigators determined the backyard and kennel were secured and there were no signs of a disturbance.

They even dusted the A-C unit to see if Daemen jumped it. They did not find any paw prints.

Kimberly Austin and Tony Taylor remain on paid administrative leave.