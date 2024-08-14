Two PCSD employees on paid leave pending termination following K-9 escape, Sheriff Nanos says

Two Pima County Sheriff's Department employees are on paid leave pending termination following the escape of K-9 Daemen two months ago.

Daemen's handler Kimberly Austin reported him missing in the area of Houghton and Drexel back in June.

After a day of searching, a resident called in after finding him safe.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says that launched an internal investigation of Austin and her sergeant, Tony Taylor.

"We believe that the dog got loose at another location than we had originally been told," Nanos said in a press conference Wednesday.

He added, "We believe we were lied to multiple times by these two individuals and we're just not going to tolerate that."

Sheriff Nanos said the investigation will show what happened and that both face termination.