The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in finding a department K9 named Daemen.

Daemen, a yellow Labrador, was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 5500 S. White Spar Trail, according to a PCSD social media post. White Spar Trail is in a neighborhood off of South Houghton Road, south of East Irvington Road.

Anyone with any information on Daemen is asked to call 9-1-1.