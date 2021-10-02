Replacing damaged parts of San Manuel High School sports history

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trophy-gate at San Manuel High School has come to an end, after trophies were tossed into a school dumpster last August.

The incident left many of the schools older trophies broken and damaged. At that point, alumni vowed to get the trophies back to where they belong and it happened at homecoming on Friday night.

San Manuel alum and former coach Vince Majalca and others spoke up and stepped to make things right. Majalca spent two days A week working on getting the trophies fixed up.

“When this happened a lot of people were angry and upset but we quickly came together like we always do as a town and we found the solution and we fixed it. We still have some work to do. I still have 20 trophies to identify,” Majalca said.

During homecoming, an open-house was held on campus where most of the damaged trophies and new case were on display in the high school basketball gym. Not only did alumni donate the two cases, they also raised over $10,000 to make repairs to awards that symbolize over 60 years of school spirit and town history.

“A lot of alumni participated, some out of state some in state some young some new reached out and helped out in any way they can. We have too many trophies to fit in the cases. The next step is to procure a couple more cases for the future athletes moving forward,” Majalca said.

Superintendent Julie Dale-Scott says they are planning to highlighting more student achievements for all to see in the years to come.

