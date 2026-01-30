Rep. Adelita Grijalva and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to host virtual 'Know Your Rights' forum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Representative Adelita S. Grijalva and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero will co-host a virtual "Know Your Rights" forum at 11:00 a.m. MST Sunday, Feb. 1, organizers announced in a media advisory. The online event will feature a presentation and a question-and-answer session with representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona. Attendees may RSVP now at this form.

The forum is designed to give community members clear, practical information about their constitutional rights—particularly when interacting with federal agents—and to offer resources for protecting individual rights and building collective power in local communities.

Grijalva’s office also published a bilingual resource page for Spanish- and English-speaking residents with guidance on rights during encounters with federal authorities.

The City of Tucson said Monday it is closely monitoring federal actions nationwide and has a response plan to protect community safety and constitutional rights.

While recent ICE activity has occurred, the City says it does not condone actions that create fear in the community. Residents can find resources on the City's "Know Your Rights" website for guidance and practical resources.