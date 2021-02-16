Remains of Arizona woman ID'd; Murder suspect died in prison

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified human remains as an Arizona woman reported missing in 2015, but say the main suspect in her death died in prison last year.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say skeletal remains were found in a remote area of Topock in May 2019 and were positively identified in December 2020 as those of Nancy Hartz. Authorities say Hartz was last seen with Robert Lawson Carnochan of Lake Havasu City. Carnochan was arrested in April 2016 on fraud and credit card theft charges unrelated to Hartz’s death.

He later was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He died in prison in 2020. Last week, the county medical examiner’s autopsy and forensic anthropology reports determined Hartz died from gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

