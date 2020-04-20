Menu

Reid Park Zoo welcomes meerkat pups

Reid Park Zoo welcomed five meerkat pups.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 20, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. - Reid Park Zoo welcomed five meerkat pups.

According to the City of Tucson, the meerkats were the first ever of the species born at the zoo, which is closed due to the coronavirus update.

