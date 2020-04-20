Reid Park Zoo welcomes meerkat pups

TUCSON, Ariz. - Reid Park Zoo welcomed five meerkat pups.
According to the City of Tucson, the meerkats were the first ever of the species born at the zoo, which is closed due to the coronavirus update.
For more information on Reid Park Zoo, click here.
