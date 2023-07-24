Red Cross sets up cooling center at Valencia Middle School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Red Cross in Tucson is setting up a cool center at the Valencia Middle School amidst summer's heat.

It said this heat relief is for those affected from Sunday's storm, knocking down over 30 electricity poles on the southwest side of town.

The Tucson Electric Power is handing out ice at the nearby AVA amphitheater, while Trico provides bottled water.

Things to keep in mind:



Anyone seeking shelter may have to verify their address.

Household pets are allowed, but must be leashed.

People should bring phone chargers and any necessary medications.

No firearms, alcohol or drugs (besides prescription medication) are permitted on campus.

The Red Cross Team is asking residents in the nearby community to avoid areas where crews are working to restore power and avoid downed power lines.

Please call 911 to immediately report an unchecked one.