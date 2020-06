TUCSON, Ariz. — The American Red Cross helped 83 people displaced by a South Tucson fire find places to stay.

According to the Red Cross, the fire broke out at Spanish Trail Motel at 305 E. Benson Highway.

The displaced residents are staying at airport-area Days Inn and DoubleTree hotels.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross is on standby to help others displaced by the motel fire, as well as the Bighorn Fire.