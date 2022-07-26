TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you have plastic that can’t be recycled and you want to get rid of it, Councilman Steve Kozachik is putting it to use.

He’s piloting a proposal to reuse unrecyclable plastic to create 22 pound blocks. The blocks can replace building material for local projects. This week residents will be able to pick up starter kits with ten bags, and a pamphlet on what and what not to bring in.

“We want people to participate, so at the end of this pilot at the end of the year we will have all the data available to show what this cost and what it saved, both financially and environmentally,” Kozachik said.

Kozachik said plastic bottles and jugs should still be thrown in the blue recycle bins. All other plastic can be dropped off at the Ward 6 Council Office.