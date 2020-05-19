Menu

Raytheon to move Albuquerque operations to other US sites

Raytheon Missiles &amp; Defense has won a contract to build long-range, nuclear-capable standoff weapons for the United States Air Force.
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 19, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A national aerospace and defense contractor has confirmed plans to pack up operations in New Mexico and move to Arizona and elsewhere.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Raytheon Technologies Corp. will close its office in Albuquerque, where it employs about 200 people.

The company says it's looking to streamline its capabilities with pursuits and programs located at other sites around the country.

Raytheon's Albuquerque division has worked closely in recent years with the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base to develop laser and microwave weapons.

That work will now be transferred to Raytheon Missiles and Defense headquarters in Tucson.

