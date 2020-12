TUCSON, Ariz. — Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street has been canceled.

What would have been the 50th year of the December toy distribution event spearheaded by Ramon Gonzales will not take place due to the pandemic, organizers said in a press release.

The event, which was slated for Dec. 19, has been known to distribute 20,000 toys to 10,000 kids.

The Christmas Caravan Cruise Parade will still take place at 8 a.m. Dec. 19.

For more information, call (520) 971-8271.