Raising resources for Air Force Families

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Pima Air and Space Museum is all about aviation history but Wednesday it hosted an event that looked to the future of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the families living there.

When someone is in the military, it can lead to challenging lifestyles for their entire family.

The event by DM50 is an appreciation for the people of DM and an effort to make life better for the families there.

DM50 is an organization dedicated to building stronger ties between the base and the community around it. It organized this appreciation event as a way to say thank you with more than words. It’s a fundraiser to renovate and modernize the Landings Community Center on base—it’s a social center—DM 50 President Benjamin Fernandez says it’s a place for the entire family to take a break from the rigors of military life.

“You know families are looking for things to do just like you and I are, whether it's bowling or having get-togethers beyond FRC (Family Readiness Center), which takes care of the families, or just a place to go and relax and have your children play in an upgraded playroom.”

In 25 years in the Air Force Dave Carrell has seen centers like Landings at DM host everything from card games to retirements to weddings. He says when one spouse is deployed far away they can be a support center for the family still at home.

“That is just huge because when a military spouse is deployed, the you know the spouse that's here with the children they're constantly looking for connection and support and you things to do with their kids fun things to do with their kids.”

Benjamin Fernandez says he hopes when a new family arrives on base and visits the upgraded center, they will know this:

“That Tucson cares.”

