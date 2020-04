TUCSON, Ariz. - A coatimundi that attacked a woman and her dog Saturday has tested positive for rabies.

The woman and dog were attacked near the Coronado National Memorial.

The coatimundi was killed, then tested positive for rabies.

The woman and her dog were treated for their injuries and given rabies shots.

Superintendent Allen Etheridge says Coronado National Memorial visitors should be cautious around all wild animals and not feed, approach or touch wildlife.