AZGFD: Rare coatimundi attacks woman, dog at Coronado National Memorial

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson says a woman and her dog were attacked by a rare coatimundi Saturday.

AZGFD says the woman and her dog were attacked at the Coronado National Memorial.

The coatimundi was shot and killed, and remains to be rabies tested, according to AZGFD.

The woman and her dog were treated for injuries, and received a rabies shot as recommended for wildlife bites.

AZGFD reminds everyone to be safe outdoors and if wildlife conflicts occur to call 623-236-7201.