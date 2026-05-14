Puppy rescued from canal near Coolidge

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A puppy who a Pinal County Sheriff's Deputy says jumped into a canal in the Coolidge area, is now looking for her owner.

PCSO shared a Facebook post talking about how a deputy on patrol Tuesday saw the puppy jump, and then made him jump in action. The post said the puppy would not have been able to get out on her own and was being swept away by the current.

Pinal County Animal Care and Control was contacted and the Sheriff's Office has volunteered to foster the puppy, who they temporarily named "Dispatch." Deputies are now working to find her owner.