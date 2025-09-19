Pueblo's new field set to debut under Friday night lights

The countdown is on at Pueblo High School.

Less than 24 hours before their home opener against Copper Canyon, construction crews are still buzzing around the Warriors' new football field — spraying lines, tightening bolts and putting on the finishing touches.

Pueblo High School principal, Frank Rosthenhausler, trusts that everything will be completed just in time for kickoff.

"I’m putting my faith in these guys here. They’ve worked nonstop and hard, and I couldn’t be more appreciative of the guys here," Rosthenhausler said.

For months, the project has been in the works. And for over a year, the Pueblo community has been waiting.

Tomorrow night, the Warriors will finally get to see the debut of a field that's built not just for competition, but for pride.

“I tried to have the best field, not only in the city, but in the state, and in the country as well," Rosthenhausler said. "And I think we accomplished that.”

The new turf is more than an upgrade.

Designed with athletes in mind, the olive turf surface helps keep temperatures cooler during Arizona's scorching fall nights.

It is also engineered to reduce injuries, giving players a safer place to compete after many athletes falling victum last year.

Add in the Warriors' bold school colors and symbols stitched across the field, and it's instantly clear this project was crafted with the Pueblo community at the forefront.

“We captured about every era of this school on that field,” Rosthenhausler said.

What makes this debut most special is the heart behind it.

Pueblo's field reflects the school's history, stretching back through decades of alumni who remember playing on grass, while giving current and future Warriors a space that matches their passion and hard work.

By Friday night, the dust will settle, the lines will be painted, and the lights will flip on.

Pueblo's new field won't just be ready for the game, it will be ready for a celebration years in the making.