Pueblo HS Scandal: TUSD board votes not to renew contract of principal

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Unified School District's governing board voted not to renew the contract of Pueblo High School principal, Augustine Romero.

Board members Kristel Ann Foster and Adelita Grijalva voted no on rescinding his contract.

Michael Hicks, Rachael Sedgwick, and board president Mark Stegeman voted in favor.

This comes after a grade-changing scandal at Pueblo High School in 2016, which KGUN 9 investigative reporter Valerie Cavazos covered extensively.

