PCSD: Collision near Camino de Oeste and Silverbell Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Friday, April 8.
One person has been transported to the hospital.
According to authorities, Sunset Road is closed between Camino de Oeste and Silverbell Road.
PCSD advise drivers to avoid the are and find alternate routes.
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.
