Last recommended day to mail in completed Prop 414 ballot

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The last day to drop off your ballot in the mail and to ensure the City Clerk’s office receives it by 7:00 pm on election day is today, Wednesday, March 5th.

“Make sure to sign the ballot as you’re doing it and get that into the appropriate envelope and returned," said Andy Squire, Public Information Officer for the City of Tucson.

Eligible Tucson voters should have received an "Official Voter Information" pamphlet containing information about the Special Election for Proposition 414.

Squire recommends calling the City Clerk's office to check the status of your ballot. “You then can talk to somebody with the city clerk or the recorders office and/or they will contact you if there is a question on the status of your ballot with the information they do have on file. If they don’t have all of your contact information on file, through the voter registration, that can be challenging," Squire said.

Athena Kehoe Official Voter Information Pamphlet

By Arizona law, a caregiver, family member, household member or election official can help a voter return their ballot (ARS 16-1005).

Squire said, "currently, you can drop off ballots at the Tucson City Clerk's Election Center which is at 800 E 12th St and/or at the Pima County Recorders Office downtown, which is going to be 240 N Stone Ave."

A list of voting locations can be found on page 3 of this pamphlet.