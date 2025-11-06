Project Blue says it will go 100% solar power

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Developers of the Project Blue Data Center say they plan to formally acquire the land for it by the end of next month and they’re promising all its electricity will come from solar power.

Opponents are still urging Pima County Supervisors to not complete the sale of county land for the plan. County officials have said the contract requires the sale to go through.

Opponents have been fighting the plan because they feel the large data center will use too much electricity to power and cool the electronics.

Now Beale Infrastructure, the company behind the project, has told Pima County it plans to complete acquisition of the property by the end of December.

Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher outlined the update in a memo to the Board of Supervisors.

The company also says it will pay for Tucson Electric to develop enough solar capacity to cover one hundred percent of the data center’s needs. Beale says it will buy solar credits while the new solar capacity is under construction.

Beale also says it will offer five million dollars in scholarships for students in science, engineering and trade school education programs.

Pima County’s Administrator says County Supervisors should discuss these new developments in a closed session during their next meeting in about two weeks.

